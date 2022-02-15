Fed. Circ. Says 'Ad Hoc' Group Can't Revive Amarin Drug IP

By Andrew Karpan (February 15, 2022, 5:09 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday quickly shut down an effort by a self-described "ad hoc" group of Amarin Pharma Inc. shareholders to challenge a Nevada federal judge's decision to throw out six patents on Amarin's blockbuster heart drug Vascepa. Just two days after hearing a lawyer argue the group's case remotely on Friday, three judges on the court quietly declined to touch a lower court ruling that found the group didn't have any legal standing to present their own case for reviving the patents. In the briefings, the group — called "EPA Drug Initiative II" — argued that U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS