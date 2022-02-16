Royer Cooper Adds Ex-SEC Attorney To Cannabis Group

By Sarah Jarvis (February 16, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC has announced the hiring of a longtime regulatory compliance attorney who previously worked in the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as senior counsel in its cannabis industry practice group. Gary S. Kaminsky, who officially started his new role Tuesday, has more than 25 years of experience in legal regulatory compliance, with the past six years focused on the cannabis industry. While Kaminsky is based in Royer Cooper's New York City office, the firm said his expertise enhances its national cannabis practice. Kaminsky said in a statement that he was drawn to Royer...

