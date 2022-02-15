USCIS Axes Trump's Tightened Refugee Marriage Standard

By Mike LaSusa (February 15, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued guidance Monday axing a Trump-era standard that barred refugees from bringing their spouses to the U.S. if they couldn't prove their marriages were recognized in the jurisdiction where they were performed. The new guidance says officers in USCIS' Refugee, Asylum and International Operations unit can consider evidence of "informal" marriages that are not legally recognized in the place where they occur when evaluating requests by refugees and asylees seeking derivative status for their spouses. "Without this narrow exception, individuals in committed relationships with refugees and asylees who are unable to formally perfect their marriage could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS