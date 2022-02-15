Draft Bill Would Make OCC A Top Stablecoin Regulator

By Elise Hansen (February 15, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- A Democratic lawmaker on Tuesday released draft legislation that would put stablecoin issuers under Office of the Comptroller of the Currency oversight, while U.S. senators quizzed a Treasury official on federal regulators' stance on the burgeoning industry. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., published a "discussion draft" of a bill defining stablecoins and crafting a regulatory framework. The Stablecoin Innovation and Protection Act of 2022 defines stablecoins as a cryptocurrency that can be redeemed on demand at a one-to-one value with the U.S. dollar. Gottheimer said the bill was a way to encourage the cryptocurrency industry to stay in the U.S. but help...

