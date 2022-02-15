AT&T Can't Drop $2.3M Age Bias Verdict, Ex-Worker Says

By Ryan Harroff (February 15, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- A former AT&T employee who won a $2.3 million verdict on claims that the company laid her off for being 49 years old called the company's bid for a new trial an attempt to "re-try its case on paper," accusing it of trying to "usurp the jury's role as factfinder." Ex-AT&T Mobility Services sales director Alison Ray told a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday that the company's bid for judgment as a matter of law or, alternatively, a new trial merely repeats its old arguments, including those made during the five-day trial in November. Her opposition brief also argues that the...

