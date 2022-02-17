Brexit's Effect On UK Trademarks, 1 Year Later

By Charlotte Wilding (February 17, 2022, 9:41 AM EST) -- Recent data has shown that 2021 was a record year for United Kingdom trademark applications — up 54% from the year before to 195,000. This is undoubtedly due to the U.K.'s departure from the European Union on Dec. 31, 2020. This article looks back at the changes in intellectual property within the last year since the U.K.'s official departure from the EU. Potential Increase in IP Rights and Challenges As the U.K. is no longer a part of the EU, it follows that it is no longer a part of the EU trademark and design system. Therefore, it is no surprise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS