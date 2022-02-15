House Dems Push Biden Admin. To Justify Migrant Expulsions

By Hannah Albarazi (February 15, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives pressed officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department to justify continued use of a Trump-era public health order allowing the quick expulsion of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border amid the pandemic. During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Tuesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, expressed "alarm" at the Biden administration's continued use of the Title 42 order and pressed the State Department's assistant secretary of the Bureau of International Organization Affairs, Michele J. Sison, to explain why the U.S. continues to implement it when the United Nations High...

