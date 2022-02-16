Sacramento Pot Residency Rule Unconstitutional, Suit Says

By Sam Reisman (February 16, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A Michigan resident has alleged in a new federal lawsuit that Sacramento's residency requirement for the city's social equity cannabis licensure program is unconstitutional. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Kenneth Gay alleged that he fulfilled all the criteria spelled out in Sacramento's Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity, or CORE, program, except that he lived in the wrong state. The city enacted the CORE program in 2018, providing fee waivers and other support for cannabis entrepreneurs who are current or former Sacramento residents and fulfill other requirements, such as having a cannabis conviction or residence in a low-income...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS