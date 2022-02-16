Illinois Co. Claims Dominican Retail Biz Contract Has Expired

By Celeste Bott (February 16, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Grooming product company Wahl Clipper Corp. told an Illinois federal court Tuesday that a department store and supermarket chain based in the Dominican Republic has demanded it continue performing under a distribution agreement it claims expired in 1997 and has threatened to seek damages under an inapplicable law. Wahl Clipper says it entered into the agreement with Plaza Lama SA at the start of 1997, or January, in which the chain contracted to become a distributor of hair cutting machines, hair and face trimmers, massagers, and shavers in the Dominican Republic. They didn't renew that agreement in writing 60 days before...

