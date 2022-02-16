NTIA Is Drawing Up Affordability Guidelines For Broadband

By Kelcee Griffis (February 16, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- The federal regulator in charge of distributing some $48 billion in broadband infrastructure funds is still deciding how the government will define low-cost internet plans, NTIA head Alan Davidson told a U.S. House panel Wednesday, but the pricing will most likely align with a newly unveiled $30 monthly benefit program from the Federal Communications Commission. During a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee oversight hearing, Davidson said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration hasn't yet set guidelines for the affordable broadband plans that infrastructure grant recipients will be required to provide. However, he said regulators are keeping consumer price constraints top of...

