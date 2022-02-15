Nationwide Wants Defendant Class In TCPA Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (February 15, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. moved to create a class of defendants in its suit seeking to avoid indemnifying a policyholder for a $22.4 million judgment, asking a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday to certify the exact same group of plaintiffs that won in the underlying Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit. Nationwide told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday that a defense class is necessary for a quick and equitable resolution of its case. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In a 13-page motion for class certification, Nationwide said a large group of plaintiffs that received unsolicited fax advertisements from David Randall...

