High Court's FTC Case Carries Potential For Broad Impact

By Christopher Cole (February 18, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide when lower courts can take up challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's structure in a case that could have far-reaching implications for commission merger reviews and efforts to protect consumers from fraud, but more broadly for administrative powers of other federal agencies, too. The court recently agreed to hear one question, that of when parties defending themselves in an FTC administrative proceeding may challenge the constitutionality of the FTC's action. The case arose from police body cam supplier Axon Enterprises' bid to fend off an FTC merger challenge. Axon initially asked that the high court...

