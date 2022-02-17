Tribunal To Determine Whether Cos. Part Of HSBC VAT Group

By Matt Thompson (February 17, 2022, 12:33 PM EST) -- A tax tribunal should hear arguments on whether a group of companies that British bank HSBC moved out of the United Kingdom should be treated as part of the bank's group for value-added tax purposes, judges ruled. The tribunal's decision Tuesday relates to setting questions in the company's appeal against HM Revenue & Customs' determination that a group of data processing companies controlled by the bank are not part of its VAT group or resident in the U.K. The group of service companies includes HSBC's data processing companies in China, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the Philippines. The judgment sets the...

