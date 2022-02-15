USMCA Panel Backs Canada In US Solar Panel Tariff Dispute

By Jennifer Doherty (February 15, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- The panel overseeing Canada's challenge to safeguard tariffs on its U.S. solar panel imports found that the duties ran afoul of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement and were heavily based on speculation, according to a report released Tuesday. President Donald Trump included Canadian solar panel imports in safeguard measures starting in 2018, before the USMCA took effect, despite the U.S. International Trade Commission's recommendation that they be spared under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974. The former president should have listened, according to the panel, which held in its Feb. 1 report that the federal government had satisfied neither of...

