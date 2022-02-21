Nomura Sued For €195M Over Swaps For Dutch Association

By Silvia Martelli (February 21, 2022, 3:32 PM GMT) -- A Dutch housing association has sued Nomura in London seeking to claw back €195 million ($221 million) from allegedly illegal swaps, making the Japanese investment bank the latest major lender to be swept up in litigation in the wake of a bribery scandal. Stichting Vestia said in a High Court claim, filed Feb. 1 and now made public, that swap transactions it entered into with the bank were "void" because they were outside the field of social housing. The association, which provides housing in the Netherlands to people with low income or special needs, said that 21 swap deals it made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS