Oil Co. Says Starr Must Cover Contaminated Oil Shipment

By Ganesh Setty (February 16, 2022, 2:25 PM EST) -- A Missouri-based oil company accused a Starr Insurance unit in Louisiana federal court of breaching its insurance contract and acting in bad faith for its refusal to cover losses from a batch of oil that the company said had been tainted with potassium. Apex Oil Co. said in its complaint against Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. on Tuesday that the insurer misapplied an exclusion for product recalls and impaired property. According to the complaint, Apex shipped two barge loads of carbon black oil to its longtime customer Birla Carbons USA at Birla's Centerville, Louisiana, facility in December 2019. After the oil shipment...

