Florida City Escapes Class Suit Over Massage Parlor Sting

By Nathan Hale (February 15, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Tuesday granted the city of Vero Beach's bid to dismiss a proposed class suit accusing it of unconstitutional surveillance of a massage parlor targeted in a prostitution sting, but did not let the city's police detectives escape the claims. Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed plaintiff Keith Taig's claims against the city based on her findings that he failed to plead facts showing that Vero Beach had a custom or policy that resulted in deliberate indifference to his constitutional rights or that it ignored a need...

