Southwest, Icahn Told To Confer On Takeover Doc Impasse

By Jeff Montgomery (February 15, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor ordered Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. representatives to meet with those of activist investor Carl Icahn Tuesday on the natural gas utility's legal justifications for rejecting an annual meeting vote on a special meeting to consider an Icahn-backed director slate. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick cautioned, after a hearing on a bid for an order to compel answers, that Tuesday's order was "limited to the discrete issue of the documents that exist concerning the decision regarding the special meeting." The proposed special meeting and stockholder vote to approve it have emerged as pivotal issues in Icahn's push for a hostile takeover...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS