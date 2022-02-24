US Again Places 2nd In Global Patent Protection

By Tiffany Hu (February 24, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- For the fourth time in a row, the U.S. has placed second in global patent protection, with the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and Peru seeing the most overall improvement over the past year, according to a new report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Singapore kept its top spot in the global patent protection rankings in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 2022 International IP Index, while the U.S. maintained its No. 2 spot with Japan, South Korea and Switzerland, the third time the countries have held onto their four-way tie and the fourth time that the U.S. has ranked silver...

