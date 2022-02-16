Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Austrian Pharma Co.'s €142M Award Nixed In Germany

By Caroline Simson (February 16, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A German court has set aside a €142 million ($161.8 million) damages award issued to Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan in the midst of a contentious dispute with Taiwanese drug developer PharmaEssentia Corp. over an ill-fated deal to develop a new blood cancer treatment.

The German Federal Court of Justice ruled Monday that there were "procedural flaws" in the award with respect to product supply and damage quantification, AOP Orphan said in a Tuesday statement. However, the court affirmed the tribunal's finding that AOP Orphan's license agreement with PharmaEssentia to develop and sell the drug in question, called Besremi, is valid,...

