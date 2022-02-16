Cooley, Brewer Latest To Usher In Associate Raises, Bonuses

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 16, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- Several firms this week, including Cooley LLP and Brewer Attorneys & Counselors, have raised their associate base salaries or year-end bonuses to match that of Milbank LLP, Law360 confirmed Wednesday. Cooley told associates in a memo Tuesday that it has upped its salary and bonus scale so that associates who started last year would receive a salary of $215,000, and attorneys who started in 2020 would receive a year-end bonus of $20,000 and a special bonus of $4,000. To qualify for the bonuses, paid out on Feb. 28, attorneys must maintain 163 billable hours per month, the firm said. In the...

