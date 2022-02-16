DLA Piper Lands Vinson & Elkins White Collar Duo In SF

By James Mills (February 16, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has added two Vinson & Elkins LLP white collar litigators, one of whom is a former federal prosecutor, as partners in its San Francisco office. Matthew Jacobs and Jessica Heim, who were with Vinson & Elkins' San Francisco office for almost 11 years, have joined DLA Piper's litigation practice, the firm announced Tuesday. The two frequently worked as a team, and Jacobs will head up DLA Piper's Northern California litigation practice. Jacobs, who opened Vinson & Elkins' San Francisco office and served as its managing partner all 11 years, is experienced in internal investigations, government investigations and white collar...

