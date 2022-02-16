NY Chief Judge Says Courts Are 'Strong' But Urges Reforms

By Marco Poggio (February 16, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said Wednesday the state court system has re-emerged stronger than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic and has made "enormous progress" in confronting inequality, racism and access to justice issues that became apparent in the last two years. Speaking from the state Court of Appeals in Albany for her annual State of Our Judiciary address, Judge DiFiore said the challenges posed by the pandemic prompted the court system to reinvent some of its operations and that nationwide reckoning on racism has forced it to look inward. "It's been a long, difficult and challenging two years for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS