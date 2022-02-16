5th Circ. Nixes Liberty Mutual's Atty Fees In Housing Dispute

By Eli Flesch (February 16, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- Liberty Mutual isn't entitled to attorney fees in a dispute over a canceled affordable housing contract with the Housing Authority of New Orleans, a panel of Fifth Circuit judges ruled, overturning the findings of a lower court. A Fifth Circuit panel ruled that Liberty Mutual was precluded from receiving attorney fees because it brought breach of contract claims against the Housing Authority of New Orleans in federal court, rather than first trying to resolve its claims out of court. (iStock.com/Rex_Wholster) The appellate panel Tuesday said Liberty Mutual failed to follow the dispute-resolution procedures outlined in its contract with the Housing Authority,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS