Split 4th Circ. Denies Honduran Woman's Asylum Request

By Gina Kim (February 16, 2022, 10:13 PM EST) -- A divided Fourth Circuit on Tuesday declined to reconsider an asylum request by a Honduran citizen who said she and her family were targeted by politically motivated gang violence in her home country, with the majority finding that she failed to timely provide biometrics data as required during her application process. In a published 37-page, 2-1 decision, the majority panel rejected a request by Katherin Escarleth Mejia-Velasquez to review a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that deemed her application abandoned. The majority concluded that the BIA got it right when the board upheld an immigration judge's finding that Mejia-Velasquez failed to...

