Insurers' Financial Health Tackled In Virus Coverage Fights

By Shawn Rice (March 7, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- Insurance companies have taken a stance for the past two years that forcing them to cover COVID-19 pandemic-related losses could trigger an industrywide solvency doomsday scenario, but policyholders are pushing back with financial statements showing insurers reaped profits during the pandemic. At the outset of the pandemic, insurers frequently asserted that companies' estimated business income losses weren't covered and that any political or legal efforts to force coverage could bankrupt the whole industry. Two years later, insurance carriers have generally done well litigating the claims in federal and state court. At the appeal stage, policyholders have now begun to invoke financial statements...

