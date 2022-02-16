Wine Distributor Fights Arbitration Request In Drug-Test Firing

By Katryna Perera (February 16, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- A wine and spirits distributor urged a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday to deny a local distillery worker's union's request to compel arbitration in the matter of a distribution center employee who was fired after he tested positive for marijuana, saying the union's arguments are frivolous and undeveloped. The Wine, Liquor & Distillery Workers' Union Local 1-D, WFCW had filed a motion to compel arbitration in January on behalf of the grievant, Donald Walker, who worked for Fedway Associates Inc. in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The union argued that the state's recent ban on random drug tests rendered the firing wrongful...

