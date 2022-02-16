Calif. Says Oakland Pollution Impacts Black, Latino Health

By Clark Mindock (February 16, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- A California metal foundry is illegally spewing carcinogens into the air and putting nearby densely populated Black and Latino communities at risk, according to a suit filed by the state. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Tuesday that metal foundry operator AB&I in the East Oakland community has for years released hexavalent chromium into the air directly through vents, and has failed to warn nearby residents in violation of the state's chemical reporting rules known as Proposition 65. The state said that the pollution is the latest example of the century-old facility putting public health at risk through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS