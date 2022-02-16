5 Steps For Private Funds As SEC Ramps Up Oversight

By Jaclyn Grodin and Joel Cohen (February 16, 2022, 12:13 PM EST) -- During his first year at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chair Gary Gensler announced to the markets clearly and often through congressional testimony, speeches and hiring decisions that the SEC intended to dedicate more resources to the oversight of private funds. Gensler has wasted little time in the new year bringing his priorities to fruition. Private fund advisers, compliance officers and counsel that have yet to refresh their funds' written policies and procedures should consider recent SEC announcements and proposed rule amendments as additional evidence that the agency's efforts to refine private fund oversight are already underway. And those funds...

