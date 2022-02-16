Justices Told Hunting Rights Suit Tossed For Wrong Reason

By Morgan Conley (February 16, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Samish Indian Nation has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the dismissal of another tribe's hunting rights suit, arguing that the lower courts overstepped their authority by deciding that the suit was precluded instead of bowing out of the dispute due to lack of jurisdiction. In a petition for certiorari docketed on Tuesday, the Samish Nation told the justices that "there is no question" that both the Washington federal court that dismissed the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe's treaty rights action and the Ninth Circuit panel that affirmed that dismissal lacked jurisdiction over the suit. The Samish Nation urged the justices to...

