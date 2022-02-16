Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Told Hunting Rights Suit Tossed For Wrong Reason

By Morgan Conley (February 16, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Samish Indian Nation has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the dismissal of another tribe's hunting rights suit, arguing that the lower courts overstepped their authority by deciding that the suit was precluded instead of bowing out of the dispute due to lack of jurisdiction.

In a petition for certiorari docketed on Tuesday, the Samish Nation told the justices that "there is no question" that both the Washington federal court that dismissed the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe's treaty rights action and the Ninth Circuit panel that affirmed that dismissal lacked jurisdiction over the suit. The Samish Nation urged the justices to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!