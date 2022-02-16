Lawyers' Body Warns Against Ditching Indemnity Fund

By Najiyya Budaly (February 16, 2022, 1:15 PM GMT) -- The Law Society said on Wednesday that an insurance fund for historical negligence claims against solicitors should not be scrapped, because ending the scheme will weaken protection for consumers. The independent professional body, which governs solicitors in England and Wales, said it has joined forces with a consumer group, the Legal Services Consumer Panel, to oppose plans by the Solicitors Regulation Authority to ditch the Solicitors Indemnity Fund. Solicitors are required by law to have professional indemnity insurance, which protects them against the risk that clients will bring claims of negligence against them. Most policies are sold with a run-off clause...

