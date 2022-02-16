Kirkland-Led Crescent Energy Buys Energy Assets For $815M

By McCord Pagan (February 16, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Crescent Energy Co. said Wednesday it's buying energy assets in the Uinta Basin from Verdun Oil Co. II LLC for $815 million, in a deal shaped by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Crescent is acquiring more than 400 horizontal and vertical oil wells and more than 145,000 contiguous net acres mostly in two Utah counties, according to a statement. The assets were previously owned by EP Energy, it said. "We are acquiring these assets at a compelling valuation. They are a great addition to our existing Rockies footprint and align perfectly with our cash flow based strategy," Crescent CEO David Rockecharlie said...

