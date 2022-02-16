Payments Fintech Flutterwave Surpasses $3B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (February 16, 2022, 2:32 PM EST) -- International payment service provider Flutterwave rocketed to an over $3 billion valuation in an investment round that closed at $250 million, the Africa-focused fintech company said Wednesday. The Series D was led by B Capital Group and included participating investors Alta Park Capital, Whale Rock Capital, Lux Capital, and others. The funding round has seen Flutterwave's valuation triple since the company's last fundraising in March 2021, according to the announcement. Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said in the statement that the fresh capital gives the company the financial support it needs to deliver on its growth plans....

