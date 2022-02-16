Broker Wins Bid To Stop Hackers Publishing Stolen Data

By Joanne Faulkner (February 16, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- A judge handed down a default judgment on Wednesday in favor of insurance broker Verlingue to prevent cyberattackers from publishing information stolen from the company's IT systems last year. Judge Rowena Collins Rice granted a request by Adam Speker QC, counsel for Verlingue, for a final injunction at the High Court against the individual or individuals who hacked into the broker's IT systems in November, stealing confidential electronic documents. Their identity is not known. Judge Collins Rice said that she gave default judgment to the U.K.-based Verlingue because the defendants — referred to in court documents as "Person(s) Unknown" — had...

