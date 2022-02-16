ED&F Wins $283M Lawsuit Over Metals Fraud Plot

By Silvia Martelli (February 16, 2022, 4:03 PM GMT) -- Commodities trader ED&F Man has won its $283 million fraud suit, as a London court ruled on Wednesday that a group of metals-trading companies and a Singapore brokerage house had conspired against it, unlawfully obtaining finance and buyers. Judge Neil Calver ruled at the High Court that two Hong-Kong based companies, brokerage house Straits (Singapore) PTE Ltd. and Steven Kai Shing Kao and a business he founded are liable for unlawful means conspiracy. The group used fake warehouse receipts to persuade ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd., referred to in court as MCM, to buy nickel in a conspiracy, the judge said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS