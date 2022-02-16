Financial Markets Tech Biz Genesis Nabs $200M In Series C

By Charlie Innis (February 16, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Genesis, which makes software for financial markets businesses, raised $200 million in a Series C funding round guided by Fieldfisher LLP, and it aims to use the fresh capital to bolster its growth, the financial technology startup said Wednesday. The New York-based company's latest funding round is led by Tiger Global Management and includes participating investors Accel, GV, Illuminate Financial, Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Tribeca Early Stage Partners, according to the announcement. Genesis said the financing will go toward expanding its tech platform, which aims to help global information technology teams for financial institutions develop software applications. Genesis CEO Stephen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS