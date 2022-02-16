DOJ Antitrust Chief Taps Ex-Enforcer, Scholar As Counsel

By Bryan Koenig (February 16, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust chief continues to fill out his top roles, announcing on Tuesday new picks for counsel including a seasoned former state enforcer and an academic who's argued that competition policy has failed workers. Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter chose as counsel Sarah Oxenham Allen, a former Virginia senior assistant attorney general and former National Association of Attorneys General antitrust task force chair, and University of Chicago Law School professor Eric A. Posner. Filling out Tuesday's Antitrust Division announcement is Jenny Choe, most recently an acting assistant chief for the DOJ's Defense, Industrials, and Aerospace...

