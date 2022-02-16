Citibank Wants To Exit NJ Law Firm's $119K Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 16, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Citibank NA asked a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday to remove it from a Garden State law firm's suit over an alleged scam that sent nearly $119,000 of the firm's funds to a bogus entity's account at the financial institution, saying it "did nothing other than act as an intermediary bank and credit the wire as instructed." Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota LLP accused Citibank of aiding and abetting fraud related to a 2019 wire transfer to an entity called Diamond PLC as part of what the law firm said it believed was a client's employment dispute. Scura Wigfield filed its second amended...

