Judge Won't Reopen Alto Maipo Ch. 11 Claims Challenge

By Rick Archer (February 16, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday denied a request by creditors of Chilean hydroelectric venture Alto Maipo for more time to challenge the claims of the company's secured lenders but did give them two more weeks to file new claims against the company. Following a virtual hearing, Judge Karen Owens said that pushing the claims deadline back would not derail Alto Maipo's Chapter 11 schedule but that there was no legal justification for the unsecured creditor committee's request to restart the already-expired period for challenging the secured lenders' liens. Alto Maipo began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in November, laying blame on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS