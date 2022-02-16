EPA Must Rethink Auto Limits After Court Loss, Group Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 16, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- A free-market-focused think tank on Tuesday petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider stricter greenhouse gas emissions standards for cars and light trucks that were finalized in December in light of a judge's ruling that blocked the use of a key support metric. The Competitive Enterprise Institute said the GHG standards must be stayed and reconsidered because U.S. District Judge James Cain Jr. granted a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden's Day One executive order directing executive branch agencies to use an "accurate" social cost of carbon, methane and nitrous oxide calculations in their administrative actions. According to the group,...

