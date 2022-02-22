BakerHostetler Nabs McDermott White Collar Tax Pro In NY

By Dorothy Atkins (February 22, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has hired a McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner with tax expertise and more than a decade of experience working for the U.S. Department of Justice to join its white collar team in New York, according to the firm. Carlos F. Ortiz has joined BakerHostetler as a member of the firm's litigation practice group and white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team, according to a Feb. 16 BakerHostetler statement. Ortiz told Law360 on Tuesday that he's thrilled to join BakerHostetler's white collar team, which he called "one of the best in the nation" due to its stellar reputation...

