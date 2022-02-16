House Dems Probe USCIS On Silent Processing Center

By Alyssa Aquino (February 16, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., and dozens of House Democrats raised concerns that one of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' service centers has gone radio silent, urging the agency Wednesday to take steps to speed up application processing. Joined by 61 members of Congress, Lawson said congressional offices have struggled to receive responses from the Nebraska Service Center, one of USCIS' five service centers. District caseworkers are waiting more than 60 days for a response to their congressional inquiries for expedited visa requests, or are being informed that the average response time will take more than two months, Lawson wrote. "This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS