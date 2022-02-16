Ex-DOI Boss Zinke Lied About Ties To Mont. Project, IG Says

By Clark Mindock (February 16, 2022, 9:13 PM EST) -- Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to ethics officials and may have benefited personally from his powerful position by remaining involved in a Montana land development project he claimed to have cut ties with, a watchdog report released Wednesday said. The U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Inspector General reported that Zinke, former President Donald Trump's first Interior secretary, remained actively involved with a foundation run by his wife and its efforts to build a mixed-use development project on foundation land, despite telling ethics officials he resigned from the organization at the start of his tenure at the DOI. Zinke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS