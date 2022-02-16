NJ High Court Won't Temporarily Fill Retired Justice's Seat

By Nick Muscavage (February 16, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will operate without a full bench following the retirement of former Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, the high court's top judge, announced on Wednesday that the Supreme Court will continue operating with six justices after Justice Fernandez-Vina hit his mandatory retirement age of 70 and stepped down from the bench on Tuesday. Under the state's Constitution, the chief justice has the power to appoint an appellate division judge, who has seniority, to temporarily serve on the Supreme Court if a vacancy occurs. When former Justice Jaynee LaVecchia retired at the beginning of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS