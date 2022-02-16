Bloomberg Ban Boosts Suspects' Hand In Privacy Fights

By Christopher Crosby (February 16, 2022, 6:23 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court's landmark decision that suspects have the right to remain anonymous unless they're charged with a crime cements the expansion of privacy protections for individuals at the expense of press freedoms, attorneys say. The U.K. Supreme Court said Wednesday that Bloomberg violated an American businessman's privacy rights by publishing the details of a confidential law enforcement document. (iStock.com/claudiodivizia) By upholding findings that Bloomberg LP violated an American businessman's privacy rights by publishing the details of a confidential law enforcement document, justices have set boundaries for reporting on individuals. Their ruling that a person under criminal investigation — but...

