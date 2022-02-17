Insurer Cites Water Damage Provision To Win Fla. Appeal

By Eli Flesch (February 17, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't need to cover water damage to a Florida homeowner's property, a state appeals court ruled, saying that a trial court got it wrong when it found that a provision in the homeowner's policy didn't bar coverage. The Fourth District appeals panel said Wednesday that the trial court erred by misinterpreting an endorsement in homeowner Craig Glasser's policy as substantially similar to another policy that was found to have provided water damage coverage. The endorsement in Glasser's policy was much broader, the panel explained. It precluded coverage for damage caused by "water in any form," the panel...

