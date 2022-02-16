College Must Face Tuition Refund Suit Despite Immunity Law

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 16, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- Nova Southeastern University lost its bid to dismiss a proposed class action seeking tuition refunds for moving classes online when a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that a state law immunizing colleges from COVID-19 related suits didn't apply because it took effect after the suit was filed. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II said that the retroactive application of the Florida Immunity Statute for Educational Institutions for Actions Related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the class action filed by NSU student Leo Ferretti would be unconstitutional because it violates Ferretti's due process rights. "Despite its laudable...

