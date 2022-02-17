Firetruck Maker Can't Recoup Loss After IP Row, Judge Rules

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 17, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge denied an emergency vehicle manufacturer's bid to recover damages it says it incurred from a preliminary injunction enacted against it as part of a patent infringement lawsuit the manufacturer ultimately lost. In an order filed Wednesday, District Judge Timothy Barber denied E-One Inc.'s bid to recover damages, ruling that the manufacturer never demonstrated that the injunction against it was wrongfully issued. E-One did not make attempts to resume selling the very vehicle which it had been barred from selling after the injunction was lifted in 2018, the judge ruled, thus proving it did not suffer damages from...

