LA County To Allow Pot Shops In Unincorporated Areas

By Katryna Perera (February 16, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved plans for a commercial cannabis licensing program covering the county's unincorporated areas, which it says will help remove barriers to entering the industry caused by systemic racism and the war on drugs and help the county crack down on illegal dispensaries. The motion, co-authored by Board Supervisor Hilda Solis and Board Chair Holly Mitchell, was announced Tuesday via a press release. Solis also announced the motion on her Twitter page, stating "the time is right to begin developing a plan for the legal distribution, retail, manufacturing, and enforcement, and regulation of...

