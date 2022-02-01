NY Cannabis Regulators Approve New Medical Pot Rules

By Sarah Jarvis (February 17, 2022, 2:15 PM EST) -- The governing body of New York's Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday approved new regulations for the state's medical cannabis program, in line with its recent recreational legalization law, that will shift the program from the state Department of Health to the OCM, among other things. At the Cannabis Control Board's meeting, regulators touted the environmental aspects of the various new rules, which passed by a vote of 5-0 and include allowing registered organizations to accept packaging for reuse to support recycling programs. The new rules are subject to a 60-day public comment period after the OCM files them with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS